In the game between the Furman Paladins and Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, November 4 at 1:30 PM, our projection model expects the Paladins to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Furman vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-0.9) 50.6 Furman 26, Chattanooga 25

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

One of the Paladins' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs covered five times in 11 games with a spread last season.

A total of seven of Mocs games last season hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paladins vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chattanooga 33.6 21 39.8 19.5 28.6 22.2 Furman 29.4 19.9 31.8 11.5 27 28.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.