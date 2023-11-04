The Chattanooga Mocs (7-2) hit the road for a SoCon battle against the Furman Paladins (7-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field.

Chattanooga ranks 57th in total defense this year (346.6 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 24th-best in the FCS with 420.7 total yards per game. Furman ranks 41st with 382.4 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 62nd with 352.1 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Furman vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Furman Chattanooga 382.4 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.7 (6th) 352.1 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.6 (91st) 185.5 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (60th) 196.9 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.2 (12th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,446 yards on 145-of-216 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 487 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has run for 613 yards on 140 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Joshua Harris leads his team with 296 receiving yards on 32 receptions with two touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson has caught 18 passes and compiled 246 receiving yards (30.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Kyndel Dean has racked up 216 reciving yards (27 ypg) this season.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has 2,383 passing yards for Chattanooga, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 139 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 51 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Ailym Ford, has carried the ball 119 times for 485 yards (53.9 per game), scoring four times.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has carried the ball 109 times for 479 yards (53.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes' team-high 819 yards as a receiver have come on 48 catches (out of 43 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has grabbed 37 passes while averaging 77.8 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Sam Phillips has been the target of 51 passes and hauled in 47 grabs for 478 yards, an average of 53.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

