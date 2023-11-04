SEC opponents meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) and the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (fourth-best with 507 yards per game) and total defense (eighth-best with 272.1 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, Missouri is compiling 441.8 total yards per game (29th-ranked). It ranks 38th in the FBS defensively (338 total yards given up per game).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Georgia vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Georgia Missouri 507 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.8 (37th) 272.1 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (33rd) 172.1 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.6 (77th) 334.9 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.1 (20th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (108th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has compiled 2,467 yards (308.4 ypg) on 192-of-263 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 96 times for 555 yards (69.4 per game), scoring eight times.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 49 times for 251 yards (31.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 566 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has put up a 365-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 35 passes on 43 targets.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 20 catches for 341 yards, an average of 42.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 2,236 yards (279.5 yards per game) while completing 69.7% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 150 yards with five touchdowns.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 140 carries for 807 yards, or 100.9 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Nathaniel Peat has run for 274 yards across 62 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III leads his team with 898 receiving yards on 60 catches with six touchdowns.

Theo Wease has 36 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 440 yards (55 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper's 33 targets have resulted in 28 catches for 359 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Missouri gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.