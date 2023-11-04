At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (1-3) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Pacers were outscored by 3.2 points per game last season (posting 116.3 points per game, 10th in league, while allowing 119.5 per outing, 29th in NBA) and had a -261 scoring differential.

The Hornets averaged 111 points per game last season (27th in the league) while giving up 117.2 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They had a -512 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The two teams combined to score 227.3 points per game last season, 11.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrendered a combined 236.7 points per game last year, 1.8 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Indiana covered 43 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Charlotte covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last year.

Hornets and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +50000 +25000 - Pacers +25000 +6600 -

