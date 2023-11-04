How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the New York Islanders (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN to watch as the Hurricanes and the Islanders meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Islanders Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 30th in goals against, allowing 39 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the league (37 total, 3.4 per game).
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|11
|4
|6
|10
|7
|5
|46%
|Seth Jarvis
|11
|5
|5
|10
|3
|8
|56.4%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|11
|8
|1
|9
|1
|2
|52.1%
|Martin Necas
|11
|4
|5
|9
|5
|2
|41.5%
|Michael Bunting
|11
|3
|5
|8
|4
|2
|37.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders concede 2.6 goals per game (23 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- With 24 goals (2.7 per game), the Islanders have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 2.3 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|9
|3
|6
|9
|7
|4
|-
|Kyle Palmieri
|9
|3
|5
|8
|3
|2
|66.7%
|Bo Horvat
|9
|4
|3
|7
|8
|3
|50.6%
|Mathew Barzal
|9
|1
|5
|6
|13
|10
|0%
|Brock Nelson
|9
|4
|2
|6
|5
|4
|49.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.