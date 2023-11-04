Big Ten opponents will clash when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) meet the Michigan State Spartans (2-6). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Nebraska vs. Michigan State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Nebraska vs. Michigan State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Nebraska 24, Michigan State 17

Nebraska 24, Michigan State 17 Nebraska has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Cornhuskers have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter.

Michigan State has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Spartans have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cornhuskers a 60.0% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nebraska (-3)



Nebraska (-3) Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-4-0 this year.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

So far in 2023 Michigan State has two wins against the spread.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 3 points or more five times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (34.5)



Over (34.5) Nebraska and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 34.5 points five times this season.

This season, every game Michigan State has played finished with a combined score over 34.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 38.3 points per game, 3.8 points more than the point total of 34.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 41.1 47 Implied Total AVG 26.5 27 25.7 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 3-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 4-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 48.5 39 Implied Total AVG 30.6 33.4 23.5 ATS Record 2-4-1 2-3-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.