The Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-5) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the San Diego Toreros (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bailey Memorial Stadium in a Pioneer League showdown.

Presbyterian is averaging 22.5 points per game on offense (79th in the FCS), and ranks 63rd on the other side of the ball with 26.8 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, San Diego is putting up 21.1 points per game (88th-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FCS on defense (28.0 points allowed per game).

Presbyterian vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Presbyterian vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Presbyterian San Diego 349.5 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.6 (81st) 308.0 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.1 (30th) 127.1 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.9 (108th) 222.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.8 (44th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley leads Presbyterian with 1,501 yards (187.6 ypg) on 103-of-197 passing with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 431 rushing yards on 66 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Switzer has racked up 182 yards on 48 attempts.

Dominic Kibby's leads his squad with 582 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 receptions (out of 43 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has reeled in 26 passes while averaging 43.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry has been the target of 15 passes and racked up 16 receptions for 231 yards, an average of 28.9 yards per contest.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Dominic Nankil has compiled 907 yards (113.4 ypg) while completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Williams, has carried the ball 144 times for 634 yards (79.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Re-al Mitchell has 305 receiving yards (38.1 per game) on 27 catches while racking up 194 rushing yards on 34 attempts with one touchdown.

Ja'Seem Reed has racked up 719 receiving yards on 50 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Josh Heverly has put up a 451-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 24 passes on 22 targets.

