The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the South Carolina Gamecocks at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Jacksonville State (+15.5) Under (55.5) Jacksonville State 26, South Carolina 25

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the South Carolina Gamecocks' implied win probability is 87.5%.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have four wins in eight games against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 15.5-point favorites or more, South Carolina has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Out of eight South Carolina Gamecocks games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

South Carolina games this season have posted an average total of 54.8, which is 0.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks have gone over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average point total for the Jacksonville State this season is 0.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Gamecocks vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 25.4 31.5 41.0 30.7 15.8 32.3 Jacksonville State 28.6 18.8 24.0 13.0 34.3 26.0

