Our computer model predicts the Howard Bison will defeat the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

South Carolina State vs. Howard Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Howard (-7.9) 49.8 Howard 29, South Carolina State 21

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs had a record of just 2-7-1 against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times last season.

Howard Betting Info (2022)

The Bison put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.

In Bison games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Bulldogs vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina State 22.5 27.8 31.3 14.7 19.8 35.3 Howard 28.5 25.1 46.0 21.0 20.4 24.8

