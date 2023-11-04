The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Howard Bison (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in a MEAC clash.

South Carolina State is averaging 22.5 points per game on offense (79th in the FCS), and ranks 72nd on the other side of the ball with 27.8 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Howard ranks 44th in the FCS (28.5 points per game), and it is 50th on the other side of the ball (25.1 points allowed per game).

South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Howard Key Statistics

South Carolina State Howard 348.1 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.0 (41st) 332.4 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.8 (17th) 199.9 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.8 (27th) 148.3 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.3 (66th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has thrown for 1,076 yards (134.5 ypg) to lead South Carolina State, completing 54.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 131 rushing yards on 29 carries.

Jawarn Howell has racked up 527 yards on 75 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 149 yards (18.6 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Josh Shaw has carried the ball 49 times for 249 yards (31.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Justin Smith-Brown's leads his squad with 308 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 209 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Smith has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in 13 receptions for 183 yards, an average of 22.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has 1,545 passing yards, or 193.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.3% of his passes and has recorded 11 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Eden James is his team's leading rusher with 65 carries for 379 yards, or 47.4 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Ian Wheeler has collected 343 yards (on 38 carries) with two touchdowns.

Kasey Hawthorne has hauled in 329 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Richie Ilarraza has 24 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 258 yards (32.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Breylin Smith has racked up 195 reciving yards (24.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

