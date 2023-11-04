The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2) square off at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

South Carolina has the 80th-ranked scoring offense this season (25.4 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 25th-worst with 31.5 points allowed per game. Jacksonville State has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 18.8 points per contest (22nd-best). Offensively, it ranks 65th by accumulating 28.6 points per game.

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

South Carolina Jacksonville State 369.5 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.9 (49th) 435 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.4 (76th) 86.1 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.2 (8th) 283.4 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (120th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (3rd)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has compiled 2,117 yards (264.6 ypg) on 185-of-266 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Mario Anderson has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 468 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Dakereon Joyner has carried the ball 46 times for 112 yards (14 per game) and five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette has hauled in 41 catches for 756 yards (94.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Trey Knox has caught 32 passes for 277 yards (34.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

O'Mega Blake has racked up 15 receptions for 204 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has thrown for 744 yards on 62-of-124 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 460 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has rushed for 615 yards on 113 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Perry Carter Jr. has totaled 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 352 (39.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has 20 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 221 yards (24.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Sean Brown's 14 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 180 yards (20 ypg) and three touchdowns.

