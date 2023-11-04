The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-6) are heavy 15.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-2). The contest has an over/under of 55.5.

South Carolina owns the 80th-ranked scoring offense this season (25.4 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-worst with 31.5 points allowed per game. Jacksonville State ranks 65th in the FBS with 28.6 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 22nd-best by surrendering only 18.8 points per contest.

South Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

South Carolina vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -15.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -700 +500

South Carolina Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the South Carolina Gamecocks rank -86-worst with 320 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 98th by surrendering 422 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

With 22.7 points per game on offense (-23-worst) and 35 points per game allowed on defense (-92-worst) over the last three contests, the South Carolina Gamecocks have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

Although South Carolina ranks -98-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (290 passing yards allowed), it has been better offensively with 235.3 passing yards per game (104th-ranked).

The last three games have seen the South Carolina Gamecocks' rushing offense play poorly, ranking -99-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (84.7 per game). They rank 99th defensively (132 rushing yards allowed per game).

In their last three games, the South Carolina Gamecocks have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

South Carolina has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, South Carolina has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

South Carolina has gone over in four of its eight games with a set total (50%).

South Carolina has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

South Carolina has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have an 87.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has racked up 2,117 yards (264.6 ypg) on 185-of-266 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 92 times for 468 yards (58.5 per game), scoring two times.

Dakereon Joyner has piled up 112 yards on 46 attempts, scoring five times.

Xavier Legette's team-leading 756 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 52 targets) with three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has put up a 277-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 41 targets.

O'Mega Blake has a total of 204 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes and scoring one touchdown.

T.J. Sanders has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL and 29 tackles.

Debo Williams is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 66 tackles, six TFL, and one sack.

Jalon Kilgore has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 50 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.