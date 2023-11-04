Week 10 Southland Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to see how the three games featuring Southland teams played out in Week 10 of the college football schedule?. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Lamar | Nicholls State vs. Incarnate Word
Week 10 Southland Results
Lamar 41 Texas A&M-Commerce 21
Lamar Leaders
- Passing: Robert Coleman (8-for-14, 96 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Khalan Griffin (19 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Andre Dennis (0 TAR, 5 REC, 43 YDS)
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Passing: Mirko Martos (9-for-16, 102 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Shamenski Rucker (12 ATT, 36 YDS)
- Receiving: Austin Samaha (0 TAR, 4 REC, 65 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Lamar
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|342
|Total Yards
|300
|96
|Passing Yards
|198
|246
|Rushing Yards
|102
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Nicholls State 45 Incarnate Word 32
Nicholls State Leaders
- Passing: Pat McQuaide (9-for-19, 108 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaylon Spears (23 ATT, 160 YDS)
- Receiving: Quincy Brown (5 TAR, 5 REC, 39 YDS)
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Passing: Zach Calzada (28-for-48, 394 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Isaiah Robinson (9 ATT, 31 YDS)
- Receiving: Brandon Porter (11 TAR, 11 REC, 158 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Incarnate Word
|Nicholls State
|464
|Total Yards
|439
|419
|Passing Yards
|108
|45
|Rushing Yards
|331
|3
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's Southland Games
Northwestern State Demons at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
Lamar Cardinals at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
SE Louisiana Lions at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Houston Christian Huskies at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Cowboy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
