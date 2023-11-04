The Western Carolina Catamounts should come out on top in their game against the Wofford Terriers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-26.9) 54.2 Western Carolina 41, Wofford 14

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts put together a 7-4-0 ATS record last season.

The Catamounts and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have one win against the spread this year.

Catamounts vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 12.1 29.3 14.3 25.7 10.8 31.4 Western Carolina 37.9 30.8 40.5 25.5 35.3 36

