The Wofford Terriers (0-8) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium in a SoCon clash.

While Wofford ranks 89th in total defense with 384.1 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking fifth-worst (242.6 yards per game). Western Carolina's defense ranks 93rd in the FCS with 30.8 points allowed per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks eighth-best by compiling 37.9 points per contest.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Wofford Western Carolina 242.6 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502.3 (1st) 384.1 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.4 (94th) 107.4 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.8 (22nd) 135.3 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.5 (4th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has thrown for 864 yards (108 ypg) to lead Wofford, completing 54.5% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram has racked up 431 yards on 86 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

J.T. Smith Jr. has carried the ball 38 times for 169 yards (21.1 per game).

Alec Holt has hauled in 20 receptions for 202 yards (25.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kyle Pinnix has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 19.1 yards per game.

Tyler Parker has a total of 147 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven throws and scoring one touchdown.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 2,189 yards on 66.7% passing while tossing 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 128 yards .

Desmond Reid has rushed for 857 yards on 115 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground. He's also added 14 catches, totaling 182 yards.

Branson Adams has racked up 354 yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 22 passes for 140 yards and three scores.

Censere Lee has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 574 (71.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has collected 403 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 28 receptions.

David White's 19 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 400 yards and four touchdowns.

