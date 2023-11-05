Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen has a favorable matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), playing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are allowing the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL, 247.3 per game.

Thielen has 57 receptions for a team-high 581 yards and four TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 70 times, producing 83 yards per game.

Thielen vs. the Colts

Thielen vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed five opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 247.3 passing yards the Colts concede per outing makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Colts have surrendered nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 11th in NFL play.

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In six of seven games this season, Thielen has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Thielen has 25.7% of his team's target share (70 targets on 272 passing attempts).

He has 581 receiving yards on 70 targets to rank 45th in NFL play with 8.3 yards per target.

Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 36.4% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With nine red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 36.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 8 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 11 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 TAR / 11 REC / 107 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 TAR / 11 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

