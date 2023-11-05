Bengals vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) enter a matchup against the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
The betting insights and trends for the Bengals and Bills can be found below before they meet on Sunday.
Bengals vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|1.5
|50.5
|-125
|+105
Bengals vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
Cincinnati Bengals
- Cincinnati has an average total of 44.8 in their matchups this year, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bengals have put together a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).
- Cincinnati has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
Buffalo Bills
- The Bills and their opponents have scored more than 50.5 combined points twice this season.
- Buffalo's matchups this season have a 45.6-point average over/under, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Bills have gone 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bills will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.
Bengals vs. Bills Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bengals
|18.7
|26
|20.6
|11
|44.8
|2
|7
|Bills
|27.8
|3
|17
|7
|45.6
|2
|8
Bengals vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends
Bengals
- In its past three games, Cincinnati has covered the spread each time, and is 3-0 overall.
- In its past three contests, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
- The Bengals have been outscored by 13 points this season (1.9 points per game), while the Bills have put up 86 more points than their opponents (10.8 per game).
Bills
- Buffalo has not covered the spread and is 3-0 overall in its last three contests.
- In the Bills' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.
- The Bengals have been outscored by 13 points this season (1.9 points per game), while the Bills have put up 86 more points than their opponents (10.8 per game).
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|45.5
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|24.0
|23.5
|ATS Record
|3-3-1
|1-1-1
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.6
|46.9
|43.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.6
|27.8
|24.7
|ATS Record
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-3
|4-1
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
