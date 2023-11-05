In the Week 9 contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Bryce Young hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Young has 76 rushing yards (12.7 per game) on 12 carries.

In six games, Young has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Bryce Young Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0 Week 4 Vikings 25 32 204 0 0 2 10 0 Week 5 @Lions 25 41 247 3 2 1 4 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 23 38 217 1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 22 31 235 1 0 4 11 0

