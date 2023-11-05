With the Carolina Panthers squaring off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Chuba Hubbard a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 69 times for 270 yards (38.6 per game), with one touchdown.

Hubbard also has 85 receiving yards on 15 catches (12.1 yards per game) ..

Hubbard has one rushing TD in seven games.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0

