D.J. Chark did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers have a game against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Chark's stats can be found below.

Rep D.J. Chark and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chark's season stats include 220 yards on 15 receptions (14.7 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 31 times.

Keep an eye on Chark's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D.J. Chark Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 57 Rec; 581 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 116 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Chark 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 31 15 220 44 2 14.7

Chark Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.