Will D.J. Chark Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.J. Chark did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers have a game against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Chark's stats can be found below.
Chark's season stats include 220 yards on 15 receptions (14.7 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 31 times.
D.J. Chark Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 57 Rec; 581 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Hayden Hurst (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 116 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Panthers vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Chark 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|31
|15
|220
|44
|2
|14.7
Chark Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Saints
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|11
|4
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|6
|3
|42
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|4
|2
|23
|0
