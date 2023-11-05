Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Vikings Game – Week 9
Best bets are available as the Minnesota Vikings (4-4) head into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
When is Falcons vs. Vikings?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model favors the Falcons by 0.3 points, a much smaller margin than the 4-point spread set by BetMGM. Take the Vikings to cover.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 66.4% chance to win.
- The Falcons are 3-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
- Atlanta has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -198 or shorter.
- This season, the Vikings have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
- Minnesota has entered two games this season as the underdog by +164 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Minnesota (+4)
- The Falcons have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-6-0).
- The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup four times this season (4-3-1).
- In games it has played as 4-point underdogs or more, the Vikings have an ATS record of 1-0-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.7 more points per game (39.2) than this matchup's total of 37.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Two of the Falcons' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
- The Vikings have hit the over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).
Taylor Heinicke Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|1
|175.0
|1
|14.0
|0
Jaren Hall Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|1
|23.0
|0
