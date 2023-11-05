The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Falcons Insights

The Falcons average 17.3 points per game, three fewer than the Vikings allow per outing (20.3).

The Falcons collect 341.1 yards per game, just 18.3 more than the 322.8 the Vikings give up per matchup.

This season, Atlanta piles up 126.3 rushing yards per game, 24.7 more than Minnesota allows per contest (101.6).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (10).

Falcons Home Performance

At home, the Falcons score 21.5 points per game and concede 19.3. That's more than they score overall (17.3), but less than they allow (20.1).

At home, the Falcons rack up 379 yards per game and concede 252.8. That's more than they gain overall (341.1), but less than they allow (296.6).

Atlanta accumulates 243.3 passing yards per game at home (28.4 more than its overall average), and gives up 159.3 at home (35.3 less than overall).

At home, the Falcons accumulate 135.8 rushing yards per game and concede 93.5. That's more than they gain overall (126.3), and less than they allow (102).

The Falcons' third-down percentages on offense (37%) and defense (30.4%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 38% and 33.7%, respectively.

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Washington L 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay W 16-13 FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee L 28-23 CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona - CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans - FOX 12/3/2023 at New York - FOX

