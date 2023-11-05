How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Falcons Insights
- The Falcons average 17.3 points per game, three fewer than the Vikings allow per outing (20.3).
- The Falcons collect 341.1 yards per game, just 18.3 more than the 322.8 the Vikings give up per matchup.
- This season, Atlanta piles up 126.3 rushing yards per game, 24.7 more than Minnesota allows per contest (101.6).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (10).
Falcons Home Performance
- At home, the Falcons score 21.5 points per game and concede 19.3. That's more than they score overall (17.3), but less than they allow (20.1).
- At home, the Falcons rack up 379 yards per game and concede 252.8. That's more than they gain overall (341.1), but less than they allow (296.6).
- Atlanta accumulates 243.3 passing yards per game at home (28.4 more than its overall average), and gives up 159.3 at home (35.3 less than overall).
- At home, the Falcons accumulate 135.8 rushing yards per game and concede 93.5. That's more than they gain overall (126.3), and less than they allow (102).
- The Falcons' third-down percentages on offense (37%) and defense (30.4%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 38% and 33.7%, respectively.
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Washington
|L 24-16
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|W 16-13
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 28-23
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
