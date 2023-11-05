Gordon Hayward and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be matching up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 4, Hayward put up 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 125-124 win against the Pacers.

Now let's dig into Hayward's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-105)

Over 16.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Looking to bet on one or more of Hayward's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Mavericks conceded 114.1 points per contest last season, 16th in the league.

The Mavericks gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

The Mavericks conceded 24.9 assists per game last year (eighth in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Mavericks were ranked No. 1 in the league last year, conceding 11.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Gordon Hayward vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 32 22 6 4 1 0 0 3/24/2023 32 25 3 9 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.