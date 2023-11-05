Hornets vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - November 5
Find the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (2-3), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Hornets prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (4-1) at American Airlines Center on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Hornets are coming off of a 125-124 victory against the Pacers in their last outing on Saturday. Mark Williams scored 27 points in the Hornets' win, leading the team.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|James Bouknight
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Markieff Morris: Questionable (Illness), Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot)
Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-11.5
|235.5
