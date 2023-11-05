P.J. Washington plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last action, a 125-124 win over the Pacers, Washington had 15 points, four assists and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Washington, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-108)

Over 16.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-115)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.1 points per game last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Mavericks were 22nd in the league last season, conceding 44.7 per game.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were eighth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 24.9 per contest.

Giving up 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Mavericks were first in the NBA in that category.

P.J. Washington vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 31 21 12 4 3 1 1 3/24/2023 30 28 6 3 2 1 2

