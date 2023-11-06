Citadel vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Citadel Bulldogs face the NC State Wolfpack at PNC Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Citadel matchup.
Citadel vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Citadel vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|NC State Moneyline
|Citadel Moneyline
|BetMGM
|NC State (-20.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|NC State (-20.5)
|145.5
|-6000
|+1600
Citadel vs. NC State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Citadel covered 12 times in 28 games with a spread last year.
- NC State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 15 Wolfpack games last season hit the over.
