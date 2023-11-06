Monday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (0-0) and Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) squaring off at PNC Arena has a projected final score of 84-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored NC State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Citadel vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Citadel vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 84, Citadel 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-23.5)

NC State (-23.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Citadel Performance Insights

Citadel ranked 289th in the nation last season with 67.4 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 293rd with 74.2 points allowed per game.

The Bulldogs, who ranked 319th in college basketball with 28.9 boards per game, allowed 34.6 rebounds per contest, which was 15th-worst in college basketball.

Citadel ranked 307th in college basketball with 11.4 dimes per game.

The Bulldogs committed 11.8 turnovers per game (175th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.0 turnovers per contest (264th-ranked).

The Bulldogs ranked 210th in college basketball with 7.1 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 273rd with a 32.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Citadel ranked 287th in the nation with 8.1 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 160th with a 33.5% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Citadel took 60.7% two-pointers and 39.3% threes last year. Of the team's buckets, 70.4% were two-pointers and 29.6% were three-pointers.

