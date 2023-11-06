Citadel vs. NC State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) square off against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) as heavy, 20.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The over/under is set at 145.5 for the matchup.
Citadel vs. NC State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: PNC Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|NC State
|-20.5
|145.5
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Citadel played eight games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 145.5 points.
- Bulldogs matchups last year had a 141.6-point average over/under, 3.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Bulldogs covered the spread 12 times in 32 games last season.
- NC State's .500 ATS win percentage (15-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Citadel's .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record).
Citadel vs. NC State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NC State
|16
|53.3%
|77.7
|145.1
|70.8
|145
|147.7
|Citadel
|8
|28.6%
|67.4
|145.1
|74.2
|145
|140.7
Additional Citadel Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs put up just 3.4 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Wolfpack allowed (70.8).
- Citadel went 5-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall when it scored more than 70.8 points last season.
Citadel vs. NC State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NC State
|15-15-0
|1-2
|15-15-0
|Citadel
|12-16-0
|0-0
|11-17-0
Citadel vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|NC State
|Citadel
|15-2
|Home Record
|5-9
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.5
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
