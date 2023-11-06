Monday's contest that pits the Clemson Tigers (0-0) versus the Winthrop Eagles (0-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-64 in favor of Clemson, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Clemson vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 81, Winthrop 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-16.7)

Clemson (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Clemson Performance Insights

At 74.7 points scored per game and 67.9 points allowed last season, Clemson was 105th in college basketball on offense and 112th defensively.

At 33 rebounds per game and 30.9 rebounds allowed, the Tigers were 101st and 164th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Clemson was ranked 88th in the country in assists with 14.3 per game.

Last year, the Tigers were 74th in the country in 3-point makes (8.3 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Last year, Clemson was 263rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and 137th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.2%).

The Tigers attempted 40.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 59.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.4% of the Tigers' baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.6% were 2-pointers.

