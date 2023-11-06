The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers put up 7.6 more points per game last year (70.0) than the Yellow Jackets gave up (62.4).

When Coastal Carolina allowed fewer than 60.9 points last season, it went 9-0.

Last year, the 60.9 points per game the Yellow Jackets recorded were 7.2 fewer points than the Chanticleers gave up (68.1).

Georgia Tech went 4-1 last season when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets had a 38.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 18.6% lower than the 57.3% of shots the Chanticleers' opponents hit.

The Chanticleers shot at a 20.3% rate from the field last season, 25.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Yellow Jackets averaged.

Coastal Carolina Schedule