Monday's contest at Halle Georges Carpentier has the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-60 win as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

A season ago, the Gamecocks finished 36-1 in the season.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Notre Dame 60

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks' +1057 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 28.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

South Carolina's offense was worse in SEC contests last season, putting up 80 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.3 PPG.

Offensively the Gamecocks performed better in home games last year, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, South Carolina gave up 46.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 54.2.

