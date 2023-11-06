Monday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) clashing at Halle Georges Carpentier in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-60 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Gamecocks went 36-1 a season ago.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Notre Dame 60

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season (posting 80.3 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and allowing 51.8 per outing, fourth in college basketball) and had a +1057 scoring differential.

South Carolina's offense was less effective in SEC tilts last year, scoring 80 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.3 PPG.

Offensively the Gamecocks played better when playing at home last year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game on the road.

In home games, South Carolina gave up 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than in road games (54.2).

