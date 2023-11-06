Monday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) at Halle Georges Carpentier has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Gamecocks went 36-1 during the season.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Notre Dame 60

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season, with a +1057 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and gave up 51.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

South Carolina averaged 80 points per game last season in conference games, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (80.3).

The Gamecocks posted 84.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.6 more points than they averaged away from home (77.2).

South Carolina allowed 46.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 54.2 in away games.

