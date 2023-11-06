Monday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) at Halle Georges Carpentier is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors South Carolina to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Gamecocks went 36-1 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Notre Dame 60

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks' +1057 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 28.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 51.8 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

South Carolina posted 80 points per game last season in conference action, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (80.3).

The Gamecocks put up 84.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 more points than they averaged in road games (77.2).

Defensively South Carolina played better in home games last season, allowing 46.9 points per game, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.