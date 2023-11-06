The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) go up against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • South Carolina Upstate compiled an 11-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 43rd.
  • The Spartans' 68.7 points per game last year were only 3.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks gave up to opponents.
  • South Carolina Upstate put together a 10-1 record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64) last season.
  • The Spartans conceded 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
  • At home, South Carolina Upstate drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
11/10/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/12/2023 Carolina University - G.B. Hodge Center

