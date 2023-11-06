The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) go up against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

South Carolina Upstate compiled an 11-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 43rd.

The Spartans' 68.7 points per game last year were only 3.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks gave up to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate put together a 10-1 record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina Upstate put up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64) last season.

The Spartans conceded 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.

At home, South Carolina Upstate drained 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule