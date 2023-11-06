Monday's contest between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) and Wofford Terriers (0-0) going head to head at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wake Forest, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Terriers went 22-10 during the 2022-23 season.

Wofford vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Wofford vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 69, Wofford 59

Wofford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terriers had a +149 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They put up 69.7 points per game to rank 87th in college basketball and allowed 65.0 per contest to rank 198th in college basketball.

Wofford scored fewer points in conference play (68.6 per game) than overall (69.7).

The Terriers scored more points at home (74.4 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.

Wofford allowed 58.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.

