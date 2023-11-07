The Furman Paladins face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman vs. UNC Asheville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up 6.5 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the Paladins gave up to opponents (63.9).
  • UNC Asheville went 10-3 last season when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
  • Last year, the 63.3 points per game the Paladins scored were only 0.6 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (62.7).
  • Furman went 9-6 last season when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville - Timmons Arena
11/11/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/14/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.