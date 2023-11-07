The Buffalo Sabres travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, November 7, with the Hurricanes victorious in three consecutive home games.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th in league play.

The Hurricanes' 41 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 12 5 7 12 7 5 45.6% Seth Jarvis 12 5 5 10 3 9 53% Martin Necas 12 4 6 10 5 2 44.4% Teuvo Teravainen 12 8 1 9 2 3 51.4% Brady Skjei 12 1 7 8 2 4 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 38 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 19th in the league.

With 39 goals (3.2 per game), the Sabres have the league's ninth-best offense.

On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players