How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The Buffalo Sabres travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, November 7, with the Hurricanes victorious in three consecutive home games.
Tune in to ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO to catch the action as the Hurricanes and Sabres meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th in league play.
- The Hurricanes' 41 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|12
|5
|7
|12
|7
|5
|45.6%
|Seth Jarvis
|12
|5
|5
|10
|3
|9
|53%
|Martin Necas
|12
|4
|6
|10
|5
|2
|44.4%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|12
|8
|1
|9
|2
|3
|51.4%
|Brady Skjei
|12
|1
|7
|8
|2
|4
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 38 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 19th in the league.
- With 39 goals (3.2 per game), the Sabres have the league's ninth-best offense.
- On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jeff Skinner
|12
|6
|5
|11
|5
|9
|45%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|12
|3
|8
|11
|6
|8
|41.3%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|12
|2
|8
|10
|11
|8
|-
|Tage Thompson
|12
|6
|4
|10
|1
|11
|45.1%
|Alex Tuch
|12
|3
|6
|9
|4
|11
|66.7%
