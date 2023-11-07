The Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas and the Buffalo Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt will be two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Carolina, Jesperi Kotkaniemi has 12 points in 12 games (five goals, seven assists).

Necas has picked up 10 points (0.8 per game), scoring four goals and adding six assists.

Seth Jarvis has posted five goals and five assists for Carolina.

Antti Raanta (3-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .870% save percentage ranks 62nd in the NHL.

Sabres Players to Watch

Jeff Skinner is a leading scorer for Buffalo, with 11 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and five assists in 12 games.

Mittelstadt's 11 points this season, including three goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.

This season, Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and eight assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage (21st in the league), with 64 total saves, while giving up six goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put together a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Buffalo this season.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 10th 3.42 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 27th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th 2nd 35.4 Shots 29.1 26th 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 29.9 11th 7th 26.67% Power Play % 11.43% 27th 21st 76.09% Penalty Kill % 89.13% 5th

