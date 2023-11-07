Hurricanes vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres (6-6) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-225)
|Sabres (+180)
|7
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have compiled a 7-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.
- Carolina's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 7 goals seven times.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|41 (7th)
|Goals
|39 (9th)
|42 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|38 (19th)
|12 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (26th)
|11 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (6th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes' 41 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 42 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th in league action.
- The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -1.
