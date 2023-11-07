The Carolina Hurricanes (7-5) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Buffalo Sabres (6-6) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-225) Sabres (+180) 7 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have compiled a 7-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Carolina's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 7 goals seven times.

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 41 (7th) Goals 39 (9th) 42 (28th) Goals Allowed 38 (19th) 12 (5th) Power Play Goals 4 (26th) 11 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (6th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes' 41 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 42 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th in league action.

The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -1.

