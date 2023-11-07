Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Sabres on November 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jeff Skinner and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has scored 12 points in 12 games (five goals and seven assists).
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 10 points (five goals, five assists) to the team.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Martin Necas has scored four goals and added six assists through 12 games for Carolina.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|2
|1
|3
|6
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Skinner's six goals and five assists in 12 games for Buffalo add up to 11 total points on the season.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|5
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Casey Mittelstadt is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 11 total points (0.9 per game), with three goals and eight assists in 12 games.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
