In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jaccob Slavin to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Slavin has zero points on the power play.

Slavin's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

