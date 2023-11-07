For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael Bunting a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

Bunting has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

On the power play, Bunting has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

