The Ohio Bobcats (6-3) face a MAC matchup with the Buffalo Bulls (3-6). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ohio vs. Buffalo? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ohio vs. Buffalo?

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 25, Buffalo 20

Ohio 25, Buffalo 20 Ohio has won 60% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-2).

The Bobcats have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

Buffalo has been an underdog in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

The Bulls have not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The Bobcats have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+7.5)



Buffalo (+7.5) In eight Ohio games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bobcats have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

In nine games played Buffalo has recorded five wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Parlay your bets together on the Ohio vs. Buffalo matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) Three of Ohio's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 44 points.

There have been six Buffalo games that have finished with a combined score over 44 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 44 is 2.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ohio (21.8 points per game) and Buffalo (24.4 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 44.8 50.3 Implied Total AVG 28.6 28.8 28.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 51.3 51.5 Implied Total AVG 31 29.8 32 ATS Record 5-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.