The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Presbyterian vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • The Blue Hose shot at a 42.0% rate from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point below the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Commodores averaged.
  • Last season, Presbyterian had a 3-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Commodores finished 60th.
  • The Blue Hose's 63.2 points per game last year were 8.3 fewer points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.
  • When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, Presbyterian went 4-4.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Presbyterian averaged 68.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 57.8.
  • The Blue Hose gave up 66.0 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Presbyterian drained fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Columbia International - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/13/2023 Citadel - Templeton Physical Education Center

