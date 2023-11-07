Rangers vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers (second in the conference at 8-2-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (fourth at 7-4-1), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-155)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have an 8-2 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- In four games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have won six of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Detroit has a record of 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Red Wings have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit has played eight games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|34 (18th)
|Goals
|45 (4th)
|23 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (17th)
|12 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (3rd)
|6 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (17th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers offense's 34 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- The Rangers have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 23 (only 2.1 per game).
- The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +11 this season.
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings' 45 total goals (3.8 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Red Wings' 37 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Their sixth-best goal differential is +8.
