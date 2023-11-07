The South Carolina Upstate Spartans take on the Davidson Wildcats at John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up an average of 52.9 points per game last year, 10.7 fewer points than the 63.6 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
  • South Carolina Upstate went 9-8 last season when allowing fewer than 62.3 points.
  • Last year, the Wildcats scored 62.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 63.4 the Spartans gave up.
  • When Davidson scored more than 63.4 points last season, it went 11-4.
  • Last season, the Wildcats had a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.7% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
  • The Spartans' 25.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 22.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (48.2%).

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
11/9/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
11/11/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum

