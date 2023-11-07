The South Carolina Upstate Spartans take on the Davidson Wildcats at John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+



South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 52.9 points per game last year, 10.7 fewer points than the 63.6 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate went 9-8 last season when allowing fewer than 62.3 points.

Last year, the Wildcats scored 62.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 63.4 the Spartans gave up.

When Davidson scored more than 63.4 points last season, it went 11-4.

Last season, the Wildcats had a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.7% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.

The Spartans' 25.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 22.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (48.2%).

South Carolina Upstate Schedule