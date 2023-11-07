How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans take on the Davidson Wildcats at John M. Belk Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up an average of 52.9 points per game last year, 10.7 fewer points than the 63.6 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- South Carolina Upstate went 9-8 last season when allowing fewer than 62.3 points.
- Last year, the Wildcats scored 62.3 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 63.4 the Spartans gave up.
- When Davidson scored more than 63.4 points last season, it went 11-4.
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 39.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.7% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents knocked down.
- The Spartans' 25.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 22.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (48.2%).
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
