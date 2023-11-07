The UNC Asheville Bulldogs go up against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. UNC Asheville matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline UNC Asheville Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-10.5) 141.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-10.5) 141.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNC Asheville put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Bulldogs were an underdog by 10.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Wolverines games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.