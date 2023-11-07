The UNC Asheville Bulldogs face the Furman Paladins at Timmons Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville vs. Furman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs averaged 6.5 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the Paladins gave up to opponents (63.9).

UNC Asheville had a 10-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.

Last year, the Paladins averaged only 0.6 more points per game (63.3) than the Bulldogs gave up (62.7).

When Furman totaled more than 62.7 points last season, it went 9-6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Schedule