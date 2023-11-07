How to Watch the UNC Asheville vs. Furman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs face the Furman Paladins at Timmons Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.
UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. Furman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs averaged 6.5 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the Paladins gave up to opponents (63.9).
- UNC Asheville had a 10-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
- Last year, the Paladins averaged only 0.6 more points per game (63.3) than the Bulldogs gave up (62.7).
- When Furman totaled more than 62.7 points last season, it went 9-6.
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|11/12/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
