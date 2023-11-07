The UNC Asheville Bulldogs face the Furman Paladins at Timmons Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. Furman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs averaged 6.5 fewer points per game last year (57.4) than the Paladins gave up to opponents (63.9).
  • UNC Asheville had a 10-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
  • Last year, the Paladins averaged only 0.6 more points per game (63.3) than the Bulldogs gave up (62.7).
  • When Furman totaled more than 62.7 points last season, it went 9-6.

UNC Asheville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena
11/12/2023 Tennessee State - Kimmel Arena
11/14/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena

