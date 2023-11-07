The Michigan Wolverines (0-0) host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at Crisler Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

A total of 15 of UNC Asheville's games last season hit the over.

The Bulldogs beat the spread 15 times in 35 games last season.

Michigan (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 3.6% more often than UNC Asheville (15-15-0) last year.

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 73.4 147.8 69.6 138.7 141.1 UNC Asheville 74.4 147.8 69.1 138.7 140.7

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up only 4.8 more points per game last year (74.4) than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).

UNC Asheville put together a 12-5 ATS record and a 19-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.6 points.

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0 UNC Asheville 15-15-0 15-15-0

UNC Asheville vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan UNC Asheville 13-4 Home Record 13-0 3-8 Away Record 10-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

